Tim Cook maps Apple’s future with 10 new product categories for John Ternus

Apple has announced its major executive-level change in 15 years, with CEO Tim Cook stepping down on September 1, 2026. Now, Apple veteran John Ternus will lead the company’s next decade, and he already has tasks up his sleeves. Reportedly, the Cupertino-based tech has planned 10 new product categories, all expected to launch under Ternus’s leadership.

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According to a Bloomberg report, Ternus is expected to debut Apple’s long-awaited foldable device, the first iPhone Fold, in September, which could be days after he takes the CEO role. It was stated that Tim Cook is gradually preparing Ternus to take over as Apple’s next leader, and part of that plan is for him to present and launch a major new product.

Must read: Apple's next chapter: From Steve Jobs to Tim Cook, now John Ternus takes charge

Apple’s first foldable iPhone

As Apple is expected to enter the awaited product category, the iPhone Fold is expected to be one of a kind in terms of innovation and could attract many Apple fans. Bloomberg highlighted that Ternus has been a major part of the engineering and product development of the foldable iPhone, making him the right person to begin Apple’s foldable era.

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It further stated that the iPhone Fold will have four key selling points: “durability, performance, a less visible display crease and a horizontal screen (when unfolded) that looks like an iPad.” However, it is expected to be priced around $2,000 or higher.

Apart from foldable, Apple has several new product categories planned under Ternus, which will likely be introduced within the next few years. Here’s what other products we can expect.

Must read: Apple bets on John Ternus to revive Jobs-style leadership: Know what it means



Apple’s new product categories to launch under John Ternus

Apple is expected to tap into AI-powered smart home products such as HomePod with a screen, which may launch as a smart home assistant, built around Siri with features like a dedicated OS, FaceTime, a facial recognition system, and more. The category may also include products like a tabletop robot and a security device similar to Google Nest.

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The company is also reported to work on AI-powered camera wearables devices, such as Smart Glasses similar to Meta Ray-Ban, AI AirPods with an inbuilt camera, and a pendant. Other products we can expect in the coming years are reported to be touchscreen MacBooks, Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, and a foldable iPad.