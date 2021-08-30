Tim Cook may step down as Apple CEO after 2025

Apple has been the world's leading technology company for many years now. While it had been in the run for the pole position for several decades, the company was largely steered to the top spot by its reigning chief, Tim Cook. In his tenure of over ten years, Cook managed to launch a range of new Apple products and almost triple the overall revenue of the company to now reach $81.4 billion.

However, Apple's golden era under Cook might be coming to an end as the company now ponders upon the potential successors to Cook's position. Cook recently hinted at the transition, mentioning the possibility that he won't be at Apple in the next 10 years. A new report now sheds more light on how the Apple CEO looks to spend the rest of his tenure.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman mentions that Cook will probably be working on one more major product category before he steps down as the Apple CEO in the recent Power On newsletter. Gurman also points out the tentative timeline for the end of Cook's tenure and the possible product he will be looking to bring under Apple's umbrella as per this time frame.

Interestingly, this new product might not be anything that we may have speculated on our own. Apple has been linked to a wide range of research and developments over time, with even an electric car said to be in the works. Cook, however, might not be around for that long.

Thus, his one focus of expansion for Apple's portfolio is something that the company will be able to produce in a shorter term. Gurman, as noted by 9to5Mac, states that Cook is focused on bringing Apple's augmented reality glasses to life before he finally decides to hand over the reins to his successor.

As per Gurman, Apple might be starting its journey into the AR, VR hardware space with the launch of a mixed reality headset next year. In addition to this, he mentions a set of Apple AR glasses in the works, which will probably come to life around the middle of the decade.

That is also when Tim Cook is likely to step down as the Apple CEO. In his report, Gurman mentions that Apple and Cook have a pay deal that runs out in 2025. Noting this, it is likely that the new Apple CEO will take his place in the years following 2025.

Cook, thus, is likely to focus his attention on the AR, VR hardware space for the remaining of his years at Apple. Gurman notes that Cook "understands that running a Silicon Valley company is typically a young person's game." He is thus not expected to stay as Apple's chief for too long after his prime years.