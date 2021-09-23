Tim Cook not happy with employees who leak memos, a leaked memo reveals

Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed his displeasure over employees who leak crucial information about the company. Cook in an email to Apple employees has said that the company is everything in its power to hunt down the leakers. He also noted that the people who leak confidential information do not belong at Apple. Ironically, Cook's email to Apple to employees about the leakers was also leaked by the employees.

The details about Cook's meeting with his employees regarding the Covid-19 vaccination was shared with The Verge soon after the meeting took place on September 17. This isn't all, Cook had also expressed his concerns over the product details that were shared with the reporters, press et al. ahead of the launch event. An infuriated Cook sternly wrote to his employees saying that Apple would not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it's product IP or the details of a confidential meeting

"I'm writing today because I've heard from so many of you were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters. This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press. But they only work if we can trust that the content will stay within Apple. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it's product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a few people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here," Cook said in the email. Ironically, the email about leakers was also shared with the press.

Apple has been rigorously hunting down tipsters and leakers. Earlier in June, Apple had sent legal notices to tipsters. Noted tipster Kang was one of the leakers who received a legal notice by the company. Apple had warned Kang and the likes of him against disclosing information about unreleased Apple projects. He reveals that the letter said that leaking information before a formal announcement may give Apple's competitors valuable information and "mislead customers because what is disclosed may not be accurate."

Interestingly, Kang had leaked crucial information about the company's future products. Kang had leaked the complete details of the iPhone 12 lineup and the HomePod mini before they were launched. He had also in the past leaked various information about the 2020 iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad 8, and iPad Air 4 and more.