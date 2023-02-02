Tinder and Hinge parent Match Group to layoff 8 per cent global workforce to cut costs

Match Group, the parent firm of popular dating platforms Tinder and Hinge, is the latest tech company to lay off employees to cut costs. According to Bloomberg, Match Group will sack 8 per cent of its global workforce.The company provided first-quarter revenue guidance that fell short of analysts' estimates and looks to cut costs. Match Group CFO Gary Swidler said its first quarter revenue would be somewhere between $790 million to $800 million, missing estimates of $816 million.

Match Group had roughly 2,500 full-time and 40 part-time workers as of the end of 2021, according to regulatory filings. Reuters suggest layoff at the company would impact roughly 200 workers.

Match Group is also considering reviewing its expenditure and spending on areas like jobs, marketing and office space. The company, which also owns OkCupid, expects to incur about $6 million of severance and similar expenses.

More news related to layoffs is expected soon as many tech companies will be presenting their quarterly results and expectations in the coming days. Apple has so far dodged job cuts, but analysts expect a fall in the company's revenue. The iPhone maker will also release the quarterly results by today.

Otherwise, data shows that January 2023 was the month in terms of job cuts, since mass layoffs across the tech industry began in November 2022.

A tech layoff tracker points out that 106,950 employees globally lost their jobs last month, making it worse than the combined job losses in November and December 2023 (50,573 workers and 40,368 employees, respectively). Tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google laid off thousands of employees. Before that, Meta and Twitter sacked employees on a massive scale in November 2022.

Similar to Match Group, several tech giants have blamed the macroeconomic conditions for a fall in revenue, which forced them to layoff employees. However, several companies such as Google and Amazon mass hired employees between 2020 and 2021 as many users worldwide widely used their services due to strict lockdown measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19. However, as economies are opening up, people are going back to work. This has resulted in a fall in their service.'

An analyst also claimed that investors are being cautious right now. The report citing the analyst points out, "The theory behind layoffs is that they save the company money, even though there's an initial expenditure of millions or billions of dollars in severance. The idea is, with fewer salaries, the company's costs are lower on an ongoing basis."



