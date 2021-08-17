Tinder will soon make ID Verification available for all members globally

Tinder on Tuesday announced that it will make ID Verification available to members around the world in the coming quarters. The online dating company noted that it will take into consideration expert recommendations, inputs from members about the documents that are most appropriate in each country, and local laws and regulations, as it will determine how the feature will roll out. The product will begin as voluntary, except where mandated by law, and based on the inputs received will evolve to ensure an equitable, inclusive and privacy-friendly approach to ID Verification.



Rory Kozoll, Head of Trust & Safety Product at Tinder said, "ID Verification is complex and nuanced, which is why we are taking a test-and-learn approach to the rollout. We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with. And we hope all our members worldwide will see the benefits of interacting with people who have gone through our ID verification process. We look forward to a day when as many people as possible are verified on Tinder."



Tinder notes that the Swipe feature it created was built on double opt-in technology and the premise of mutual consent before a connection is made. Over the last two years, Tinder has rolled out more than 10 key Safety features investing in technology that reduces anonymity, increases accountability, and helps members stay safe with features like Photo Verification, and Face to Face video chat.



Tracey Breeden, VP of Safety and Social Advocacy at Match Group said, "We know that in many parts of the world and within traditionally marginalized communities, people might have compelling reasons that they can't or don't want to share their real-world identity with an online platform. Creating a truly equitable solution for ID Verification is a challenging, but critical safety project and we are looking to our communities as well as experts to help inform our approach."



Tinder first rolled out ID Verification in Japan in 2019 and has used the learnings from that market to inform this decision. Tinder notes that it is continuing to invest in safety and working in partnership with experts -- this commitment is part of Match Group's previously announced $100 million investment in talent, product, technology and moderation efforts related to trust and safety in 2021.



