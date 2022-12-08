Tired of recharging every other month? Check Jio plans with 365 days validity, unlimited data and calling

Recharging every month or every few months can be a hassle. And in case you forget to recharge, you are restricted from making outgoing calls and messages. Though users get reminders about your ending pack validity by their service providers, still tracking monthly recharges is a fuss. So to help users with that, Reliance Jio offers annual recharge plans. These plans not only eliminate the process of monthly recharges but also include good deals on calling, data validity and added bundled benefits. Additionally, users also save money from potential tariff hikes in the future.

The Annual prepaid recharge plans by Reliance Jio, offers validity of 365 days for users who want long-term plans. These plans also come with additional benefits like free OTT subscriptions, access to Jio apps and more. So, if you are looking for long-term recharge plans with unlimited daily data, voice and SMS with add-on benefits, then these plans are for you. Here's the list of Jio prepaid plans with 1-year pack validity.

Jio annual prepaid plans

Jio Rs 2545 plan: This package includes 504 GB of data with a daily data cap of 1.5 GB for a validity of 336 days. Post exceeding the daily limit the internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps. In addition, the prepaid plan offers 100 daily SMS daily and unlimited voice calls. This pack also offers free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 2879 plan: Users get 2GB daily data limit with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 365 days. The add-on benefits of this pack include free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 2999 plan: This Jio Celebration plan offers 912.5GB with 2.5GB daily limit for 365 days. Users get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per, 75GB of additional data, along with the benefits of JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

In addition the pack also clubs the Celebration offer benefits-