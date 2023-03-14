Tired of spam emails? How to block them on Gmail with simple trick

Spam or unwanted emails are irritating and can clog up your inbox, or make you miss out on some important emails. They even put you at risk of identity theft or phishing scams. On average, a person gets 4-5 spam or unsolicited emails every day. So, deleting each message one by one is not possible. And with time they just pile up in your Gmail space.

However, there are some ways through which you can deal with these spam emails. You can either block the sender, unsubscribe or even filter them and delete these emails in bulk. Here are some simple tricks to block spam email senders or all the emails in bulk.

How to Block spam emails on Gmail

- Open your Gmail.

- Now click on the spam mail you want to block.

- Next, click the 'More' or i icon on the top right of the mail.

- Click on 'Block' to block the sender from sending you any emails in future.

- After the sender is blocked, all the messages from them will automatically be sent to the Spam folder of Gmail.

You can also unblock the sender anytime if you have blocked someone by mistake.

How to unsubscribe from mass emails on Gmail

- Open Gmail.

- Now go to the mail of the sender you want to unsubscribe.

- Next, click on the Unsubscribe or Change preferences option available next to the sender's name.

- You can also block the messages or mark them as spam.

- The mails from the sender will be unsubscribed after a few days of following these steps.

How to use Gmail filters to detect spam emails

- Open Gmail and search for unsubscribe emails in the search box.

- Select all the spam emails you want to get rid of from the list of promotional emails.

- Click on the three dots available at the top right corner and click on "Filter messages like these."

- Choose the action you want to take for future spam emails, such as "Delete it," "Mark as spam," "Mark as read," or "Apply label."

- Click on "Create filter" to save the filter and apply it on all future emails like these.



How to delete emails on Gmail in bulk

To delete all messages from your Gmail inbox on your desktop or smartphone:

- Open Gmail in your browser.

-In the Inbox section at the top left, click the down arrow to select all messages.

- If you have more than one page of messages, you can click "Select all conversations" instead.

- Click "Delete" to move all selected messages to the Trash.



To delete messages in bulk from a specific category:

- Open Gmail in your browser.

- Select the category page you want to delete messages from, such as Primary, Promotions, or Social.

- Click the checkbox in the top left corner of the messages to select all.

- Click "Delete" to move all selected messages to the Trash.

To delete the unread spam or unwanted emails in bulk:

- Open Gmail in any browser.

- In the search bar of the inbox or other category type 'label:uread' and press enter.

- Gmail will display all your unread emails. You can also select just the read message by searching 'label:read'.

- Now click the 'Select all box' on the top side of the messages and then 'Select all conversations that match this search.'

- Click on the delete icon on the top.



