Tired of Uber and Ola surge prices? few ways to avoid the sudden fare hike

Ride-hailing services like Uber and Ola have made lives easier. They are convenient and secure and are available almost 24/7. Booking a cab via Ola or Uber is sometimes cheaper in comparison to taking a regular taxi, as the app shows fare prices according to distance and time. However, the fares shown in these ride-hailing apps is not always the same. The travel fares often fluctuate due to surge pricing.

Surge pricing is a practice followed by Ola or Uber apps. The ride-hailing platforms show an increase in travel fares during high demand in a particular area. For example, a ride that generally costs you Rs 100 might pay Rs 150 during rush hour. This happens generally when there are more riders in a given area in comparison to the availability of drivers. The hike in fare prices encourages more drivers to serve the busy area.

According to Uber, "without it (price surge), when demand for rides exceeds the number of available drivers, riders would wait longer (or might not be able to get a ride at all). Drivers would have less incentive to accept requests in busy areas. Surge pricing helps restore balance to the network."

So, Ola or Uber users can see the normal prices of a ride surge to 3 to 4 times higher in the busiest times. While ride-hailing apps try to maintain the balance in service, the hike is not always loved by riders. Even a difference of Rs 50 to Rs 100 impacts a lot. What to do in such a situation? Well, if you have any urgency, then you have to pay the surge fare. But if you are not in a hurry or you plan your trip beforehand, then you can avoid the surge-priced fare.

Here are some ways through which you can avoid Uber and Ola surge pricing.

Avoid peak times to book the cabs

The surge in demand for cabs usually results in an increase in prices. However, the surge doesn't last all day long, so it is best if you book a cab a bit earlier or later than the peak hours. This will help you avoid surge pricing.

Try to move a bit from your pick-up point

If you notice a price surge in your area, then try to walk a step or two away from the location. Often there are places like the main office entry gate where people gather and call for a cab from the same point. If you move a bit away from the rush area, then there are possibilities that you may avoid the surge pricing.

Compare prices on other apps

You can always compare prices with other apps. If Uber is showing a surge in price, try booking a cab with Ola or any other ride-sharing app available out there and book the ride which shows the minimum fare. You can also try new ride-hailing apps that are not as famous as Ola or Uber. That's because these new apps are less in demand and their drivers will be available during peak hours. And all of it's an affordable ride fare. Some of these apps include InDriver, Rapido, among many others.

Schedule a ride in advance

Schedule your trip in advance if the feature is available in the app for you. This will fix the price of the ride and you will also not need to wait longer to book a cab.