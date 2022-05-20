Tired of Uber drivers canceling your ride? New policy solves the issue

Are you tired of Uber drivers unnecessarily canceling your ride every now and then? Well, now you don't have to worry. Uber has finally taken note of it and introduced a new policy that tries to solve the issue. There have been several complaints about how drivers simply cancel rides after knowing about the location or payment mode.

To address this issue, Uber has announced that drivers will now also be able to view trip destinations, which will help them decide in advance whether they would want to complete that particular ride or cancel it. This will help save time of a customer. The good thing is that a customer now won't have to bear the cancellation charge as there are times when a driver cancels the trip after reaching the pickup location, and the cancellation fee is charged to the customer.

What is more frustrating is these apps don't have a proper customer support service to address such issues. This is also the case with Ola. I once booked a cab, and the driver came to my location and asked me to cancel the ride as he was not ready to accept online payment and the destination was also a bit far. When I refused to cancel the trip, he said, "I will cancel the ride, so you will anyway have to pay for the cancelation fee." While most app-based taxi services have a calling feature, many drivers don't make use of it to make decisions in advance, which is something the new policy tries to solve.

In a blog post, Uber has confirmed that it will now show drivers the mode of payment (cash or online) before a trip gets started. This will allow a driver to choose cash-only rides if they want to. This way, one won't have to bear the cancellation fee that is sometimes charged unfairly to a customer.

"We've now introduced a daily pay process for drivers. This will ensure that trip earnings from Monday to Thursday, are credited to drivers the next day, while earnings from Friday to Sunday, are credited on Monday, Nitish Bhushan, Director of Central Operations, Uber India wrote in an official blog post.

"In our attempt to incentivise right platform behavior drivers who meet a predefined trip acceptance threshold will be eligible to get the destination information so that they can make an informed choice," he added.

The company has revealed that the upfront destination feature is already live across 20 cities and will be expanded to all others. "Given this is a substantial change, we will continue monitoring feedback from drivers and riders, and iterating on these thresholds over the coming few weeks," Bhushan said.