Top Apple exec loses job after he says he likes to fondle women in viral TikTok video

A senior Apple executive has quit the company after his video got viral on the short video platform TikTok. Apple has not officially addressed the reasons behind his departure, but the exit comes days after the top executive made an off-colour joke in a viral clip. In the TikTok video, also available on Twitter (by Phil_Lewis_), Tony Blevins, who is a key player in the company's supply chain operations, said he likes to "fondle big-breasted women", which irked some employees and users online. The remark came after a TikTok creator asked the executive what does for a living.

As reported by news agency Bloomberg, the creator Blevins in his Daniel Mac goes around and speaks to owners of luxury cars - as a part of his social media series. When he spotted the executive in a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, an out-of-production sports car that fetches hundreds of thousands of dollars, Mac inquired about the owner's life. When asked what he does for a living, Blevins said, "I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off".

The video has garnered over 40,000 likes on Instagram and 1.3 million views on TikTok. After the video got viral, an employee reported it to the human resources department. The clip was also reportedly being discussed among Apple employees and some even expressed anger at the remarks.

Bloomberg also reached out to Blevins and confirmed that the incident occurred on August 18. He told the publications, "I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humour".

The report also highlights Blevins' key work at Apple. For instance, the executive recently worked on the company's satellite agreement with Globalstar Inc, led negotiations over cellular modems with Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., and has been in charge of driving down the costs of many critical parts that go into Apple's mobile devices. It is added that Blevins's exit would leave a huge void at the company. An employee told the publication that Blevins may be difficult to replace, given his understanding of Apple's supply chain and his negotiating skills.