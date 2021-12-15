Top tech predictions for 2022: What the future may hold for Metaverse, phones, cryptocurrency and other tech

If life at large were a rollercoaster ride, 2021 would be the stretch with the vertical drop and insane turns that left us all baffled at some point. From the horrid scenes of the pandemic, political uncertainties, global tensions and everything else that followed, it has been a tough year for humanity at large. But if history has taught us something, humans are, by default, designed to get back up, and make their way through, every time.

And so, we have reached the middle of the last month of this tumultuous year, and with the festive season fast approaching, 2022 will be here in the blink of an eye. This means it is just about the time that we wrap up the part where we recall memories of the bygone year and start thinking of the future.

What better way to do that than to look at the technologies which might change our lives in 2022? So, to have a glimpse of our lifestyle in the coming year, here is a shortlist of new-age tech that I expect to see in 2022.

Metaverse will blow up

By "blow up," I mean it will absolutely "blast", to the extent that almost every other day, you will read a front-page headline on something or the other that took place on Metaverse. Don't be fooled here - it will not see global adoption because of the concept of virtual life. Quite frankly, that has been in existence since the early 2000s.

Metaverse will blow up because of the hype around its underlying technologies. Blockchain will gain massive adoption. Cryptocurrencies will seek mainstream use. NFTs will be in circulation on a scale yet unseen. On top of all this, all the technology majors in the world, the likes of Meta, Microsoft, Snap, Nvidia, Tencent, will back this growth with new, state-of-the-art tech products.

So make sure you are ready for 2022 with your digital avatar.

Augmented reality (AR) will be more common

We see glimpses of this right now. Tech companies are coming up with their versions of AR-powered glasses, with Oppo's Air Glass being the latest of them. These products might take different shapes over the months and will likely solve different pain points with their own set of features. The underlying technology, however, will remain the same.

This segment will also be given a huge boost with Apple's rumoured mixed-reality headset, which has been hinted to launch sometime next year. As soon as it comes, it will mark a decisive trend in the smart products category, and AR and VR headsets will reach a level of popularity that has been missing from the segment till now.

This is simply because its applications are endless. For example, wearing a simple pair of glasses for seeing the directions, your notifications, real-time translations, or wearing a headset for an immersive educational video, an adventure game and whatnot. AR (and VR) headsets will be the next big must-haves.

The world of smartphones will come together

Now don't expect anything revolutionary to happen here. Instead of new breakthrough technologies or corporate mergers, I anticipate a simple drive of smartphone companies towards uniformity. This might begin with Apple's transition towards a USB Type-C for iPhones. So, in short, universal chargers is one expectation.

Longevity is another. Smartphone companies will have to start providing software updates for much longer than we presently see. It will become one of the USPs of phones. Bundled services will be another. Foldable phones yet another.

Where we might see diversification is the hardware components. With the industry already reeling with component shortages, OEMs will likely try to manufacture their components. Not all, of course, but at least more than before. Google's Tensor processor is a recent example. Oppo MariSilicon X will be next.

Crypto will gain legal status in more countries - accepted or banned

Cryptocurrencies have been in the highlights for the longest time on this list. The irony remains that the majority of the sector is still unregulated in most parts of the world. However, with the monumental increase in the number of people dealing with them now, as well as their newfound use-cases like NFTs, it is very likely that countries will come up with regulations on cryptocurrencies in 2022.

India is already on its way for the same. Those like El Salvador and China have already cleared their stance on crypto use. So no matter whether countries accept or reject crypto use in their territories, regulations will surely come up in more places than now.

Electric vehicles will be everywhere

Lastly, and the prediction that I can make with utmost assurity, is that we will begin to see electric vehicles in every form all around us. Cars, scooters, bikes, buses, trucks will all be electrified. In addition, battery-operated vehicles for micro-mobility will become mainstream. Cycles will become e-cycles, stand-up e-scooters will be everywhere, and electric rickshaws and autos will continue to grow in countries like India.

So now that you know what all to expect from the coming year, let us know which one excites you the most by sharing your thoughts in the comment section below.