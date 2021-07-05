Toshiba 1.8 ton inverter AC listed for Rs 5,900 on Amazon, bought by some before Amazon realised error

Amazon, the e-commerce website on Monday listed a Toshiba air conditioner (AC) with an original price of Rs 96,700 for Rs 5900, a 94 per cent discount. It seems that Amazon erred in listing the Toshiba 2021 range split system AC, which was originally priced at Rs 96,700, and was also bought by customers who were fast enough to avail the offer. The original price of the air conditioner listed on Amazon was Rs 96,700 with a discount of Rs 90,800. The offer also showed an option of an every monthly installment at Rs 278.

Amazon has now listed the same Toshiba 1.8 ton 5-star inverter, a Gloss White variant for Rs 59,490 -- at a 20 per cent discount from the original price with an EMI of Rs 2800. Some special features of the inverter AC includes an antibacterial coating, a dust filter, a dehumidifier. The Toshiba AC has a comprehensive warranty of 1 year with an additional warranty of 9 years on compressor, PCBs, Sensors, Motors and Electrical Parts.

