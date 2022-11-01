Travelers can soon book metro tickets through WhatsApp but the feature is available in Bengaluru only

WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a new Namma Metro chatbot on Monday. The new feature will allow commuters to book tickets using the QR-based ticketing service chatbot on WhatsApp. Users can purchase tickets on WhatsApp and make payments using the UPI- services integrated into the app. The chatbot on WhatsApp can also be used to recharge the metro cards. Bengaluru is the first city ever to get this convenient option. This will not only save a lot of time for consumers, but the chaos outside the ticketing counter can also be avoided if people use WhatsApp to book tickets.

The BMRCL said that it is the first transit service globally to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp. Users familiar with English and Kannada will be able to use the chatbot on WhatsApp as it supports the two languages.

Here is how you can book metro tickets using WhatsApp.

– Open your WhatsApp

– Add the chatbot number +9181055 56677 to your contact list.

– Send a "Hi" message to the chatbot number.

– Then the users will be shown various options, such as recharging their metro travel pass, purchasing single tickets using payments on WhatsApp.

"The process of making the payment is a seamless experience that gives users the option to pay without leaving the WhatsApp chat interface. After choosing their travel details, users are given the option to pay using payments on WhatsApp by authenticating the transaction using their UPI pin," the BMRCL said.



The interface is extremely accessible and easy, so commuters of all age groups can seamlessly book tickets through it. Commuters can plan their transit on-the-go and make payments without leaving the WhatsApp chat.

Previously, Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), launched an 'e-ticket on WhatsApp' service. The MMOPL metro operates a metro service on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route in the city.

As per MMOPL, it was the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) in the world to offer e-tickets on WhatsApp. It is an extension of the "Paper QR Ticket", which is available in ticket counters. To use the facility, passengers will need to send the message 'Hi' to 9670008889.