Travelling abroad? Vodafone offering 5 IR plans with unlimited calling, data benefits

It's that time of the year when people don't need an excuse to travel and go for a long vacay. It's December, it's winter and the new year is coming. The season is perfect for a holiday trip, especially abroad. So, for people who are planning to take an international trip across major travel destinations, including USA, UK & other European nations, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Australia and others, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has special recharge plans for them.

Vi is providing unlimited calling and data benefits on select international packs with no speed throttling for people who are travelling internationally this holiday season. The telecom is offering 'Truly Unlimited Data and Voice Experience' on its International Roaming (IR) which will allow users to surf and stream the internet without tension of data exhaustion.

These international packs are available for all major international travel destinations, including US, UK, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Thailand, France, Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, New Zealand, Brazil, Indonesia, which account for 90 per cent of the traffic during this time of year.

Let's take a detailed look at the available IR plans by Vi, offering unlimited calling and data benefits.



Vi international postpaid plans

Vi Rs 599 IR plan: With 24 hours validity, this plan offers unlimited outgoing local and India calling, incoming calling, data and SMS.

Vi Rs 2999 IR plan: Users will get unlimited outgoing local and India calling, incoming calling, data and SMS benefits for 7 days.

Vi Rs 3999 IR plan: This IR plan offers 10 days validity with unlimited outgoing local and India calling, incoming calling, data and SMS benefits

Vi Rs 4499 IR plan: Users will get 14 days validity along with unlimited outgoing local and India calling, incoming calling, data and SMS benefits.

Vi Rs 5999 IR plan: This IR postpaid plan offers 28 days validity with 15Gb data, 1500 hours of outgoing local and India calling, free incoming calls and free SMS benefits.

Notably, Vi has partnered with various service providers in the network destinations to ensure that users get seamless connectivity wherever they travel. Additionally, the 'Always On' feature on all Vi Postpaid Roaming Packs will ensure that customers do not get charged while on international roaming even after the expiry of the subscribed pack.