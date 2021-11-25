Truecaller brings Video caller ID, call recording and more features to Android users in India

Truecaller has announced a series of new features as part of its "Truecaller Version 12" update. Some of these features include video caller ID, call recording and a completely new interface for users. With this, Truecaller is deeming the update as the "best version of Truecaller yet."

A total of five features have been announced as part of the Truecaller Version 12 update. Among these, some will be exclusively available for the premium members of Truecaller, while the others will be free to use for all Truecaller users on Android. The company says that these updates will start rolling out gradually for all Android users in India in the coming weeks and several other countries soon. The corresponding update for iOS has not been announced yet.

Here is a look at all the new features from the house of Truecaller.

Video Caller ID - As the name suggests, Video Caller ID allows users to set a short video that plays automatically when they call friends and family. Users can choose from one of the built-in video templates or record their own video. This feature will be available for all Truecaller Android users.

New Interface - With the update, Truecaller will introduce separate tabs for calls and SMS. As the company notes, this change was sorely needed to unclutter the interface, and will help users keep track of both calls and SMS right through the home screen of the app.

Call Recording - Call Recording was initially introduced as a Premium only feature on Truecaller. The new update will now make it available to everyone running Android 5.1 and newer. With Call Recording, users will be able to record all incoming and outgoing calls regardless of whether your device includes the feature or not.

Truecaller clears that all recordings are stored locally on the device storage and that the company does not have access to these at all. Users will be able to listen to or delete recordings within Truecaller or by using a file browser. The app will also allow users to share the recordings using email, Bluetooth or any messaging service.

Call recording will be an optional feature and users will be able to start recording with a single tap in either Full-Screen or Pop Up Caller ID after the initial setup process.

Ghost Call - With Ghost Call, Truecaller will let users set any name, number and photo to make it appear as if they are getting a call from that person. Users will also be able to choose a contact from their phonebook for the ghost call. In addition, the app will allow users to schedule the Ghost Call for a later time. Ghost Call will only be available to Truecaller Premium and Gold subscribers.

Call Announce - Once enabled, the new optional feature will speak the caller ID for incoming phone calls out loud. This works for saved contacts as well as for numbers identified by Truecaller on both normal voice calls or Truecaller HD Voice calls. Users will also be able to use it while wearing headphones. Like Ghost Call, Call Announce will only be available to Premium and Gold subscribers.