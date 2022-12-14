Truecaller launches new Family subscription for Rs 132 in India: Check benefits

Truecaller has announced the launch of a new 'Family Plan', which can be shared between up to five users. The company says the new Truecaller Family Plan is rolling out to Android phone users, though the primary member can add a Truecaller user with an iPhone. The new tier sits alongside existing individual plans such as Premium (Rs 39 per month or Rs 399 per year) and Premium Connect (Rs 75 per month or Rs 529 per year). Existing Premium subscribers will need to upgrade to this plan if they want to add new members, and it carries a price tag of Rs 132 per month (or Rs 925 per year).

In terms of features, Truecaller's Premium Connect plans offer a range of benefits, such as advanced spam-blocking, the ability to see who has viewed Truecaller's profile, a premium badge, as well as an ad-free experience. Members under the Family Plan can enjoy these benefits too. Trucallers says that subscribers under this plan won't be sharing data or personal information with each other, similar to Apple One or Spotify Family subscriptions.

At the moment, the Family plan is rolling out worldwide except in the US. The company says it will continue to improve its subscription and expand its availability.

Speaking about the launch of Truecaller Family Plan, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, managing director at the India division said in a release that the company wants subscriptions more affordable for Premium users. "Subscription models are becoming increasingly popular globally and consumers have asked us for a cost-efficient way for them to offer Truecaller's Premium experience to their loved ones. As a Family Plan administrator, you can add four people to your plan and extend the Premium benefits of Truecaller for them to experience and enjoy."

Truecaller has confirmed to India Today Tech that there's no Family Plan for Truecaller Gold subscription (Rs 4,999 per year).