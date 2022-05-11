Truecaller no longer offers call recording feature, here is how to auto-record calls

Users now won't be able to record calls using third-party apps like Truecaller. Google has implemented a new Play Store policy that prevents third-party apps from using Accessibility API for call recording on Android phones. But, you don't have to worry as the native Phone apps will continue to offer this functionality to users. One can also use Google's Phone app to record calls. Here's everything you need to know.

How to enable call recording on phones

While Google has banned the call recording feature for third-party apps, users still have native recording options on every smartphone. But, devices like OnePlus no longer offer this feature. So, one will have to rely on other services. So, those who don't have any option can simply download Google's Phone app from Play Store. Some of the handsets come pre-installed with it.

Step 1: Open Google's Phone app and tap on the three-dotted button > Settings.

Step 2: Now, tap again on Call recording and enable "Numbers not in your contacts."

Note: This will not enable auto-call recording for all the contacts and only unknown numbers will get recorded. Users will have to manually tap on the recording button every time they get a call from the ones that are saved in their phone's address book. The above-mentioned process only enables the recording feature, after which you get the recording button once you get on a call.

How to auto-record calls on Android phones using Google Phone app

Google's Phone app doesn't let you auto-record all the calls by just enabling the feature. But, don't worry, there is a way to auto-record most of the calls that you get on phones, and for this, you will have to make an effort. Keep reading to know more.

Step 1: Open Phone app > Settings > call recording.

Step 2: Now, tap on "Numbers not in your contacts," which is visible under Always Record section. This will basically enable auto-recording for all the numbers that are not saved in your address book.

Step 3: Tap on "Selected numbers" > Always record selected numbers.

Step 4: Tap again on "Choose a contact." After this, you will get a list of contacts. You can then select all the contacts or the important ones. You are all set now. All the unknown number calls and the ones that you will include in the list will get recorded automatically.

Note: Do keep in mind that if you don't include a particular contact number in the "Choose a contact" section, then you will be required to manually enable record call option, which is visible only when the call is on. So, you should include most of the contacts in this list. The process is a bit annoying, but you will have to do it.

Google claims that it notifies both parties about a call getting recorded, but this didn't happen during our testing. We didn't get notified for the same. So, it is unclear whether the caller and the receiver will get an alert or not.

How to check call recordings on Google's Phone app?

The process is not at all complicated and you simply need to go to "Recents" section in the app and tap on the name of the contact whom you last spoke to. The app will then display the last record call. If you want to check all the previous calls, then just click on "History" and you will be able to access them.

Don't want to download Google Phone app? Try this

OnePlus phone

The newer OnePlus phones come with Google Phone app, so users don't have any other option. If they want to auto record calls, then they will have to use this app and the process for the same is mentioned above. If you have an older OnePlus phone, then you will be able to enable auto-record for calls. For example, my OnePlus 6 had an option for call recording in the Phone app, but I'm not getting it on the OnePlus 9RT.

If you have an old OnePlus phone, then you can simply head to the company's native Phone app > Settings section > Call recording. Here, you will notice the auto-recording option. In case you are wondering, the person on the other end of the call doesn't get notified. You can also choose to manually record calls or choose specific contacts for this.

Samsung phone

One will find a similar option on Samsung phone too. Users can simply hop on to Phone app and tap on the three dotted icon, after which you will be able to access the Settings section. Here, you will see a "Record calls" option, just tap on it and enable Auto-record calls.

Other phones

The process for other smartphones is similar. People just need to open the dialer app, and visit settings section. You will find a call recording option, after which you can choose to enable it. Do note that some of the phones don't offer the auto-call record option, so users will have to manually enable the feature once they get connected to anyone on call.