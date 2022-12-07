Truecaller now shows numbers of verified government officials and services, here is how it works

Truecaller has rolled out a new feature to let people identify numbers of authorized government officials. It has added a digital directory to the app with verified numbers of government officials or services. The company is claiming that the information has been sourced directly from the government and official government sources. Here is everything you need to know.

If you have enabled Truecaller for identifying unknown numbers, then you will be able to recognize verified government accounts pretty easily. The app will now display a green background and a blue tick to inform you that the number is authorised and not a scam. This should help reduce fraud because scammers call in the name of government officials and people end up losing money.

"The new feature will also protect you from scammers who may spoof the name of government service providers, thus protecting you from the impact and harm of impersonation. With this initiative, we hope to help streamline public access to government representatives and assist our over 240 million Indian users in connecting with the government in a hassle-free manner," Truecaller said in a blog post.

The company is promising that it will keep updating the feature in the upcoming months with more verified numbers across different departments and states. Currently, Truecaller has covered around 20 central government ministries, over 23 states, and union territories.

However, the feature is only available for Android users. There is no information on when the same will be made available for the iOS version of the app.

How to check numbers of authorised government officials?

If you want to find out the numbers of authorized government officials, then you can access them in the Truecaller app. People just need to click on profile icon, scroll down, and find "Government services" option. Once you tap on it, you will see a lot of categories. You can tap on any one of them to find out number of the service you are looking for. The app has an option that lets you choose your state as well.

There is a quick dial section too, which includes numbers and names of important government services that one might be looking for. There is also a search bar, which makes it easier to find anything that you are searching for.