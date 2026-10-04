Trump creates 'Super Intelligence Force' to lead US AI push: What it will do

The announcement came after Trump hosted top AI executives at the White House last week. He said the companies had signed a voluntary accord that would effectively allow them to self-police the development of the technology.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump said the task force would coordinate the federal government's efforts to keep the United States ahead in AI.

"The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans," Trump wrote.

“I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF). The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans.” - President DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 4, 2026

Who is on the task force?

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The task force will be led by Clayton, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Pentagon Under Secretary for War for Research and Engineering, Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.

The group will report to Trump and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

Trump said the task force would also engage with consumers, public interest groups, religious organisations, critical infrastructure providers, and AI companies.

The task force follows Trump's meeting with leading AI executives at the White House last week, where he said the companies had agreed to a voluntary framework for overseeing the development of the technology.

Trump described the new group as a way to bring together the federal government’s efforts on AI.

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"The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government’s engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies," he wrote.

Trump said the new force would ensure the US remained the global leader in the technology while protecting Americans' interests.

