Twitch pauses "Boost" feature after trolls use it to promote porn on the front page

Twitch, the platform widely used by majority of the gamers to stay connected and record their gaming sessions, just saw one of its features go horribly wrong. Twitch announced that it is discontinuing its "Boost This Stream" feature indefinitely, apparently because it had started displaying pornographic content to Twitch users.

Introduced last October, the feature allowed users to increase their live stream's reach on the platform, by displaying it as promoted content on the home page of other users. You may think Twitch would have kept a check here as to who all could avail these services, but it seems like Twitch just couldn't see the potential for harm.

Some of the notorious elements paid Twitch to use its boost feature and promote sexually explicit content on the platform's front page, a blatant misuse of "Boost This Stream." A report by Kotaku cites multiple sources to show how people were able to see adult content on their front pages late last month.

(Image: Twitter/ @thenoosh22)

Users complained that the inappropriate videos appeared in the recommended category named "Live channels we think you'll like." The section is visible just under the main carousel of the website. A spokesperson of the firm said, "We've decided to pause Boost Train due to some safety considerations that came up through the experiment." "We're using the feedback from this experiment to inform how we approach future launches," the spokesperson added, also clearing that "sexually explicit content—including pornography—is not allowed on Twitch, per our community guidelines."

It will be interesting to see how Twitch manages to protect the feature from such misuse, if it ever plans to bring it back to the platform. What the incident has made clear is the fact that the notorious elements on Twitch are not shy of even spending money on the platform to misuse its strong and engaged community.

Although Twitch clearly stands against such content and specifies the same to its users through its guidelines, the platform has found it hard to keep everyone in check. It remains to be seen how it will help streamers gain more discoverability without it being exploited by miscreants.