Twitter adds automatic captions for videos on its app and website, will work in multiple languages

Twitter, the microblogging platform has introduced new video subtitles for its tweets that play automatically on a muted smartphone device and can be toggled to stay on even if the volume is turned up.

On mobile, you'll see captions appear automatically when you start watching a muted video. This feature is now rolling out for both the Android and iOS platforms, and there are no special considerations or first OS to receive the part.

An important point to note is that only videos uploaded from today forward will include automatically generated captions. Old videos that did not have captions will still not have them.

However, unlike the video caption features on TikTok and Instagram Reels that allow users to edit the captions' text before posting, Twitter will not let users tweak its captions. That means users will not be able to correct any errors to make the automated captions more accurate.

In July of this year, Twitter Support teased the addition of subtitles to captions for voice tweets when they were automatically sent to the feed. Auto captions will be available on the web, iOS, and Android in over 30 languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Thai, Chinese, Hindi, and many more.

When Twitter introduced features like voice tweets and even Spaces (its Clubhouse like audio room product), the company was widely criticised for not thinking about accessibility since both features didn't have captions at first.

It was soon revealed that Twitter did not have a dedicated accessibility team at the time. Twitter has since created two teams focused on accessibility, and it did eventually add captions to voice tweets, though more than a year after they first launched.

The recent features of Twitter also include Disappearing Tweets, which are only available for a specific period set by the user, Spaces, audio-only chat rooms, Search Tweets, and more.