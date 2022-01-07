Twitter adds video reaction, a feature copied from TikTok: Here's how it works

Twitter has added a new feature that allows users to reply to tweets with a video or photo. One will now be able to simply embed a copy of a tweet into video, instead of reacting with text. If you are a TikTok user, then you might be familiar with this feature as it is already available on this short-video platform.

The microblogging site has announced the addition of the new feature via its Twitter handle. One will now see this option called "quote tweet with reaction" when retweeting a post. Once you tap on it, you will be redirected to a screen where you will be able to take a photo or video.

Users also get the option to choose one from their camera roll. The original tweet is automatically displayed in the video that a user has recorded. The interface might remind one of Fleets that Twitter discontinued recently.

The company is currently testing this feature and is rolling it out to only iOS users. It is currently unknown when the feature will also be made available to Android users. Currently, one can only reply to tweets with text.

"Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter! Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose "Quote Tweet with reaction" to create and customize your very own Tweet Take," Twitter said.

Following this, several people have expressed concerns over the misuse of this feature. It is being said that the reaction quote tweets could be used for harassment. For this, Twitter could give users the option to turn off the reaction feature for tweets. But, this option is currently not available and it is unknown if the company is planning to add this as an option.

A Twitter spokesperson told The Verge that "currently you won't be able to turn off who can and can't" use the feature on your tweets, as it inherits the standard quote tweet behaviour. Besides, Twitter has also revealed on its platform that it is working on a new design that will allow you to write a tweet from the main timeline view, instead of tapping on a button that leads you to a compose screen.