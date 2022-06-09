Twitter agrees to provide data on bots to Musk after he threatens to cancel $44 billion deal

Twitter has finally agreed to give in to Elon Musk's demands. The microblogging site will provide access to its "firehose" of raw data on daily tweets to Musk to save the $44 billion deal from going down the drain, as per reports. Musk has threatened to cancel the Twitter deal if the company fails to provide data on spam bots.

As per the Washington Post, Musk will finally be given access to platform data to address his concerns about spam bots. The "Firehose" API contains data of every single tweet that is posted. "Twitter's latest offer to simply provide additional details regarding the company's own testing methodologies... is tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk's data requests.At this point, Mr. Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement," Musk's representatives said in the filing. \

On June 6, Musk had threatened to walk away from the deal if Twitter doesn't provide details on spam bots. Musk has alleged that Twitter contains 20 percent of spam bots, whereas Twitter contradicted his claims, saying that there are only 5 per cent of spam accounts. Musk has gone on record to say that bots are one of the most annoying things about Twitter.

"Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern for what Musk's own analysis of that data will uncover," Musk's letter said in a letter to Twitter. "Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights," the letter added.

Now that Twitter has agreed to provide all the data to Musk, the 44 billion deal will come through spoon. Twitter legal head Vijaya Gadde had reportedly assured employees that the deal is "progressing" as per a Bloomberg.

As per the report, Gadde told employees that Twitter is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve its proxy, after which it will be sent to shareholders. This comes after the billionaire said he might cancel the Twitter deal if the company doesn't share detailed data on spam bots.