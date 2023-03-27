Twitter and Apple are against remote working, asking employees to come to office without fail

It seems that big tech companies like Twitter are completely going against remote working, as Elon Musk has reportedly asked the employees to completely work from office. Apple has also sent a warning to its employees and asked them to work in person or they will have to face consequences. Here is everything you need to know about the latest work from office policy of these tech companies.

Twitter warns employees against remote working

According to details provided by ThePlatformer, Twitter's boss Elon Musk sent out an email to employees at 2:30AM, saying "office is not optional." In his memo, he wrote that the company's headquarters in San Francisco "was half empty yesterday" and so, he expects people to come to office without fail.

While the cited source hasn't revealed what could be the consequences if the employees don't comply, we have previously seen how Musk deals with such things. Last year, it was reported that Elon Musk had sent an email to Tesla employees, saying that they can leave the company if they wish to work from home.

In an email with subject line, "remote work is no longer acceptable," Musk noted, "anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla." So, there are high chances that he could do the same for Twitter as well. In the past, the billionaire has fired many employees for bizarre reasons and so, it won't be surprising to see him doing the same in the future. Do keep in mind that this is not yet confirmed by the company or the cited source.

Apple warns employees about work from home policy

Apple hasn't yet announced a mass layoff, but has been taking some strict measures to use resources carefully and save costs. In the recent past, the tech giant has delayed bonuses, slashed its travel budget, and paused some of the projects as well as hiring, according to reports. Apple has also taken a few measures to control unnecessary spending. Now, it has come to light the iPhone maker has also cracked down on employees who are not coming to the office, people familiar with the matter told The Platformer.

The cited source reported that Apple is tracking the attendance of employees and giving them warnings that if they don't come to the office three days a week, then the company will take action against them. It is being said that Apple has threatened employees that it could fire them if they don't comply with the rule. But, this is not a company-wide policy and will remain limited to some departments. The cited source is pretty liable and is known for offering accurate information.