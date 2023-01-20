Twitter Android users can now buy blue tick mark for Rs 900 with Blue subscription

Twitter's Blue subscription is now available on Android for $11 (roughly Rs 900) per month. The subscription was revamped following Elon Musk's takeover of the company, and it now bundles Twitter's blue verified badge. Musk had announced that Twitter users with a blue tick next to the profile name have to pay for the feature. New subscribers will also get the tick mark next to their profile name. The Twitter Blue subscription was first launched for iOS and web users, and it is not available in India yet.

The official Twitter blog shows that Twitter's Blue month price in the US for iOS and Android users is $11 per month, while web users only need to pay $8 (roughly Rs 700). That's because Google and Apple take a heavy commission on in-app purchases that limits a company's profile share. As per the blog, Twitter Blue is also available in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Twitter says it will still review profiles for the Blue tick, though it won't likely be a strict process. The company may want to see if the profile is authentic and not spread fake news.

Twitter says, "All Twitter Blue features will be available immediately except the blue checkmark, which will appear on eligible profiles after a review to ensure subscribed accounts meet all eligibility criteria."

Interestingly, a Twitter Blue subscription is also seemingly purchased by some Taliban members, and a report mentions that at least two Taliban officials and four prominent supporters of the group received a Blue Tick on their profile.

