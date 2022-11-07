Twitter asking some laid off employees to return stating they were fired by mistake

Twitter laid off nearly 50 per cent of the workforce last week after Elon Musk ordered them to do so to make the company a profitable one. Now, a report from Bloomberg states that the microblogging site is calling some laid-off people back to "build the new features Musk envisions". Last week's bloodbath at Twitter left thousands jobless and teary. However, Musk said that he had to fire people to make the company profitable. He said that ad revenue dropped each day.

The new report states that Twitter is "reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return." Sources close to the development said that some of the employees asked to return were laid off by mistake. The report further states that the employees asked to return "were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions." The company hasn't revealed any details on the same yet.

Twitter layoffs: details

Last week, Musk headed Twitter laid off close to 3700 employees globally. In India, the entire communication, marketing, sales, and some more teams have been laid off. Soon after the layoffs began, affected Twitter employees took to the social media platform to share their experiences working at the firm for the last several years.

Commenting on the layoffs, Musk said, "Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

Soon after the mass layoffs, Twitter launched the verification subscription to charge for blue tick. Musk has previously confirmed that for a blue tick, Twitter users will need to pay $8 per month. The subscription is currently available for select markets including -- the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. In India the subscription will be available in less than a month, Musk confirmed while responding to a Twitter user. The subscription brings a range of new features include – blue tick, less ads, content monetization options and more.

