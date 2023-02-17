Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis ads

Twitter has become the first social media platform in the US to allow cannabis ads. The platform earlier allowed ads for cannabis-infused or hemp-derived CBD topical products. Rival platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok do not allow cannabis ads to align with US federal law. On the other hand, medical marijuana is legal in select states.

Twitter announced the update in a blog and it says the platform has been at the root of some of the most powerful grassroots movements, "many of which have started with a single Tweet." Twitter recognises marijuana's recreational uses and in beverage categories including fast food, coffee, and liquor.

The post reads, "The cannabis space on Twitter is fun and engaging with users Tweeting about their experiences using cannabis – whether medicinally, for wellness, or recreation – as well as recommending brands, products, and retail locations. The conversation also reflects where the cannabis industry is currently heading: legislative/policy reform, business development, and community impact."

Twitter says it will permit cannabis companies to advertise, as long as they have a proper license. The post further highlights, "Going forward, Twitter is allowing advertisers to promote brand preference and informational cannabis-related content for CBD, THC, and cannabis-related products and services."

The new update indicates that Twitter is looking at different options to boost its revenue after several advertisers pulled the plug from the platform following Elon Musk's formal takeover in late October 2022. Apple and Amazon were among Twitter's biggest clients for ad revenue. Both companies arbitrarily stopped ads on the platform last year. To resolve the issue with the companies, Musk personally got in touch with top executives.

However, Twitter's revenue appears to be falling. According to a report by The Platformer last month, Twitter's revenue was down 40 per cent year-over-year in Q4 2022. The exact figures remain unclear, since Twitter is now a private firm. A report estimates that the company made roughly $942 million last quarter.

The losses might be mitigated in the ongoing quarter as Musk has laid off half of Twitter's workforce since November and let go of several offices. The company even found a way to make money out of surplus office supplies. The company put a host of devices, office stuff, and even kitchen items on auction last month.

Twitter is also experimenting with a Blue subscription in many countries. The subscription adds that blue tick mark on the profile. It costs Rs 900 per month in India (Android and iOS).