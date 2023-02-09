Twitter Blue now in India: How to get subscription, price and benefits

Twitter Blue is finally available in India. The subscription was introduced last year but got revamped after Elon Musk took over the company in late October. The key feature of the updated Blue subscription is that it promises the prestigious blue tick (verified badge) on the profile. Before that, users had to apply to get the blue tick, and the process wasn't always smooth (or transparent). Apart from that, the Blue subscription also includes exclusive features such as fewer ads, the ability to edit tweets, and more. Users can subscribe to Twitter Blue via the Twitter app for Android, iOS as well as the web version.

Twitter Blue price in India

Twitter Blue subscription price varies across platforms. On iPhones and Android smartphones, the Twitter Blue subscription costs Rs 900 per month. On the web client, membership costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,800 per year. This means web users can get the Blue membership for practically cheaper if they go for the annual plan, which comes down to Rs 566.6 per month.

The difference in pricing is mainly due to the fee charged by Google Play and the Apple App Store on in-app purchases. Both Google and Apple claim that their cut from developer's revenue is used to improve their respective app stores.

How to get Twitter Blue subscription on iPhone, Android smartphone, and the web?

Twitter app users need to ensure they are using the latest version of the application. To subscribe on iOS or Android, go to the profile menu > Twitter Blue > Subscribe. To subscribe on the web, go to Twitter.com and select More > Twitter Blue > Subscribe.

It is possible that not all Twitter users will see the option on their respective devices. Similarly, despite getting the Blue subscription, some features may not be supported on your device.

Twitter Blue features and availability

Currently, Twitter Blue is available in select countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, and Brazil, apart from India.

Prices are also different in different regions.

In terms of features, users will get the blue tick mark on their profile after verifying their phone number. Twitter previously stated that users already with a blue tick (verified badge) would be required to get the Blue membership to retain the badge. However, more details are awaited from the company on the timeline.

Apart from that, Twitter Blue lets users edit tweets up to five times within 30 minutes of publishing. Users can also share videos in Full-HD resolution. Additionally, tweets via accounts with verified accounts will be prioritised and featured more prominently on the timeline. It means that the visibility of tweets by Twitter Blue members will be higher for more likes and retweets.

Twitter has also said that users with Blue membership will get early access to upcoming features.

