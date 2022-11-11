Twitter Blue subscription no longer available, users can’t buy Blue Tick anymore

It appears that Twitter Blue subscription feature has been removed from the platform. Some users have reported on the social media platform that the option to sign up for Twitter Blue is no longer available on the website. Twitter is creating a lot of confusion right now by rolling out different features every day and then removing them.

The subscription was launched earlier this month and the platform released it only for iOS users. Android users are yet to get it. Several people have been complaining about the removal of the subscription since morning. The Verge reported that if someone tries to sign up for the subscription, then the app displays a message, saying "Thank you for your interest. Twitter Blue will be available in your country in the future. Please check back later."

Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong also reported the same on Twitter and discovered that the signup API as well as in-app purchase for the subscription have been removed. People were previously able to subscribe to this feature from the sidebar section in the iOS app.

It is currently unknown why Twitter removed the Blue subscription feature from its platform. There are chances that the company wants to put a stop to bogus accounts. Ever since Twitter announced Blue subscription, a lot has happened. People purchased the Twitter Blue subscription and created fake verified accounts of high-profile users, which created a lot of chaos on the platform.