Twitter Blue subscription that guarantees blue tick launched in India, priced at Rs 900 per month

Twitter Blue subscription has been officially launched in India. Until now, Twitter's premium subscription was available in select countries, but users in India can now purchase membership for a fee of Rs 900 per month. One of the biggest advantages of the subscription is that subscribers with verified phone numbers will automatically get a blue verified badge (tick mark) on their profile. Earlier, Twitter users had to separately apply for the verified badge. The badge lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.

In a blog post, Twitter notes that Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, and Brazil, apart from India. Both Android and iOS users in India can buy membership. Twitter also allows users to get a Twitter Blue subscription via the web version, but it appears to be unavailable in India right now.

However, some reports suggest the price of the Blue membership via web is Rs 650 per month. If users get the annual plan, the Twitter Blue membership is priced at Rs 6,800 per year, which is Rs 566.67 per month.

What else do you get with Twitter Blue?

Apart from the automatic blue badge on the profile, Twitter Blue promises fewer ads, longer posts, and early access to upcoming features. Twitter says tweets from verified users will be prioritised to "fight scams and spams." It essentially means that tweets by Twitter Blue members will be prioritised.

Additionally, Twitter Blue lets users edit tweets up to five times within 30 minutes of publishing. Users can also share videos in Full-HD resolution.

How to get Twitter Blue?

To get Twitter Blue, users need to open the app, click on the profile picture on the top left, and select Twitter Blue. Twitter states:

"Only Twitter accounts created more than 90 days ago can sign up for Twitter Blue. All Twitter Blue subscribers will be required to confirm their phone number as part of the sign-up. Once subscribed to Twitter Blue, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in the loss of the blue checkmark until the account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements, and no further changes will be allowed during this review period."

Twitter had earlier said that existing members with a verified badge would also need to get a Twitter Blue subscription. However, Twitter is yet to provide a timeline for when users need to subscribe to retain their prestigious Twitter badge.