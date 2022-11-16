Twitter Blue subscription to be relaunched on November 29, Elon Musk confirms 

Looks like Twitter's new chief Elon Musk is determined to roll out the Twitter Blue subscription despite all the hurdles he faced during the initial roll out.The news comes days after Twitter halted the roll out of Blue subscription on the microblogging app after pranksters and imposters wreaked havoc on the platform. Twitter Blue subscription gives access to some special features as well as the coveted blue tick to anyone who is willing to cough up $8 per month for the same. In India, the price is even higher than what it is in the US. The monthly Blue subscription is priced at Rs 719 for the users.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, " I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means." Although Musk did not reveal the changes the Blue Subscription will come with, Twitter has brought back the "Official" label which separates the official accounts from the impersonators.

To keep the scammers at bay, Musk has said that changing the display name can lead to loss of the blue check mark. "With new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until the name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service," he added.

As a Twitter Blue subscriber, you will get a Blue Tick of verification along with priority in reach and display on Twitter. All this, only if you are willing to pay $8 per month in the US or Rs 719 in India.

The initial Twitter Blue roll out was a disaster. The impersonators were quick to ape famous personalities and mislead their followers. .A Twitter user impersonating LeBron James, a basketball player, demanded a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, which is a basketball team. As expected, many users were fooled by the tweet because it had a blue tick. Soon the account was suspended. A parody account of Jesus Christ too got a verification badge on Twitter.

Another Twitter user also created a fake Nintendo account and posted a picture of Mario showing his middle finger. Things did not stop here, fake accounts of some of the popular leaders were also created on Twitter. The accounts were quick to manipulate the followers as blue ticks on the parody accounts, making it impossible for people to distinguish between a fake and an original account. All the fake accounts were soon suspended on Twitter.