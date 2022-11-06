Twitter blue tick subscription for $8 arrives in select countries, coming to India in less than a month

Twitter users will soon need to pay for the blue and white tick. The sole board member of the company and Twitter boss Elon Musk has confirmed charging for blue tick in the upcoming days. For users who need the blue tick will need to pay $8 every single month. The microblogging has not confirmed details related to the $8 subscription.

To start with, Twitter verification subscription is available in select countries for iOS users. These markets include – the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Responding to a Twitter user asking about when the verification subscription will come to India, Musk said, "hopefully, less than a month".

After the mass layoffs, the microblogging site is pushing a new update that reveals details of the Twitter verification subscription. The update is currently available only for iOS users to start with. The update details state that the Blue tick subscription will be available for $7.99 per month.

The subscription will offer host of new features besides the blue tick. It will offer half the ads and "much better ones". "Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant," the update noted. In addition, blue users will be able to post longer videos on the platform.

The subscription will also bring priority ranking for quality content. "Your content will get priority raking in replies, mentions, and search. This helps the visibility of scams, spam and bots," the update stated.

The Twitter boss Musk says that the company is working on host of new features to bring in future updates. He said that the "Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots." He also said that "creator monetization for all forms of content" is also coming very soon and details will be revealed in two weeks.

Currently, Twitter offers blue tick verification free of cost. The company asks users to apply for verification by submitting relevant details. Following which, the dedicate Twitter team verifies the details and assigns blue tick to users.

Meanwhile, a lot is happening at Twitter. The company has laid off almost half of its workforce. Sources close to India Today Tech has revealed that the entire marketing, partner relations, sales, and content curation and editorial in the country have been fired.