Twitter boss Elon Musk slips to no. 2 in world's richest man list, Bernard Arnault no. 1: who is he?

Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk lost his position as the world's richest man as the shares of Tesla fell by 4 percent on Monday. Musk lost around $7.4 billion (around 700 Crore) worth of Tesla shares and was taken over by Bernard Arnault, the Chief Executive Officer of LVMH on the world's real time billionaires list.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk's current worth as of Wednesday (Tuesday, 10:15 pm in New York), is standing at $176.8 billion, which is $11.8 billion less than Bernard Arnault's worth an estimated $188.2 billion. Musk's net-worth is currently seeing a fall of $4.5 billion dollars while Bernard Arnault & family saw a gain of $2.7 billion in the last 2 days.

Notably, the 51-year-old billionaire saw a steep hike in his overall net worth from 2020 to 2022. Musk's $24.6 billion net worth reached $340 billion in 2022 as recorded by billionaire's wealth index. However, with the ongoing drift in the economy and Musk's tanglement in Twitter deal his fortune plummeted by around $176 billion making him lose around Rs 2,500 crore daily. Significantly, Musk's net worth is made up of his stock and ownership of the six companies he co-founded, including Tesla, SpaceX, Boring Company, Twitter, Neuralink and others.

Talking about the recent fall in shares of Tesla, many experts suggest that the shares were impacted as investors pulled out their confidence in the electric car leader. Elon Musk, who is currently dedicated to building Twitter, is said to have diverted his focus from his other businesses after closing the deal for the microblogging site in October.

Who is Bernard Arnault?

In the meantime, Bernard Arnault, the French businessman and the chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy and the CEO of Louis Vuitton group is leading the billionaires chair. Bernard Arnault & family owns around 70 companies, including Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Loewe, Loro Piana, Kenzo, Celine, Sephora, Princess Yachts, TAG Heuer, Bulgari, and Tiffany & Co. and more which add to their immense net worth of $188.6 billion.

Interestingly, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault were in a close tiff for the number one position on the list of billionaires. Arnault became the world's richest man last week but his position was short-lived and Elon Musk took over his reign again within a day. However, this time, the difference between their net worth is significant and to get back the titles, Musk will be needing a hike of more than $12 billion.