Twitter calls Elon Musk's decision to end the deal invalid and wrongful

Last week, Elon Musk's lawyer said that the billionaire is backing out of the $44 billion Twitter deal. The SEC filing noted that Musk is terminating the deal because Twitter breached its obligations related to the acquisition. The microblogging site is still trying its best to work out the deal.

Twitter officially sent a response to Musk's letter related to ending the deal on Monday. In the letter, Twitter's attorney, William Savitt of the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz wrote that the company hasn't "breached" any of its "obligations under the Agreement". The letter also noted that Musk's bid to terminate the proposed $44 billion deal is "invalid and wrongful".

Savitt said that the agreement remains in effect. "As it has done, Twitter will continue to provide information reasonably requested by Mr. Musk under the Agreement and to diligently take all measures required to close the transaction," he wrote in the letter. "Twitter reserves all contractual, legal, and other rights, including its right to specifically enforce the Musk Parties' obligations under the Agreement," he added.

The letter sent by Musk's lawyer last week stated that the Tesla CEO is scrapping the deal over allegations that Twitter undercounts the number of spam bots on its platform. Musk has been asking for accurate spam bots count on Twitter since the initial days of the deal. A few months ago, the company shared that there are just 5 per cent bots on the platform, but Musk said that it is hard to believe. The billionaire believed that there are atleast 20 per cent spam bots on the platform and Twitter is manipulating the counts. During one of his past interviews, Musk also said that bots are one of the most annoying problems of Twitter.

Musk hasn't responded to Twitter's letter yet, but the billionaire has been joking about Twitter taking the legal route to sue the Tesla CEO.