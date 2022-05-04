Twitter can't be free for all: Elon Musk reveals plan to charge some users, earn trust

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, there is a lot of chatter around his plans to make revenue with the micro-blogging site. Musk has long been rumoured to monetize the app and now he has finally revealed how some people will be charged for using Twitter. However, there is a huge respite for casual users because Musk has revealed that they will not be charged for using the micro-blogging site. Musk only plans to charge the commercial and government users for Twitter.

In a tweet, Musk said, "Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing.Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users. Musk has always maintained that Twitter has a lot of potential and he wants to make changes to it for good.

Musk in a separate tweet also suggested a few changes to the app. He said that Twitter must be devoid of bots, spam and scams. He said, "We must clear out bots, spam & scams. Is something actually public opinion or just someone operating 100k fake accounts? Right now, you can't tell.And algorithms must be open source, with any human intervention clearly identified.

Then, trust will be deserved."Musk tweeted this in response to a user who praised Musk for revolutionizing every company,area he stepped into be it online payments, electric cars and satellite networks.

Apart from enhancing the site, Musk is also going to make some structural changes in the copy. As per reports, Musk will likely replace Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and even terminate legal head Vijaya Gadde. He recently launched a barrage of attacks on Gadde on Twitter and on some of Twitter's existing policies.Musk is likely to replace Agrawal only when the $44 billion sale deal is completed later this year.

If Musk fires Gadde, Twitter will have to pay a severance package worth $12.5 million, including Twitter shares to her. Gadde currently makes about $17 million a year and is one of the highly paid executives at the company, the New York Post revealed.

Twitter employees have raised questions about their future ever since Musk took over. However, sources close to the company said that Musk would not make decisions on job cuts until he assumes ownership of Twitter.