Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal hints at firing more top executives if required

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has sent a memo to employees informing them about the structural changes that will take place in the company in the coming days. The letter announced the departures of two top executives of Twitter, Kavyon BeyKpour and Bruce Flack, the general manager of revenue and head of product for its business side. Both BeyKpour and Flack revealed that leaving the company was not their decision. BeyKpour was on paternity leave when he was asked to leave the company.

Agrawal, in a detailed memo to his employees, revealed that Twitter was not able to hit revenue milestones and user growth. He also noted that Twitter will pause hiring and review all existing job offers to check whether any of those can be pulled back.

"At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the decision was made to invest aggressively to deliver big growth in audience and revenue, and as a company we did not hit intermediate milestones that enable confidence in these goals. We are in the middle of an acquisition and we don't yet know the timing of the close. In order to responsibly manage the organization as we sharpen our roadmaps and our work, we need to continue to be intentional about our teams, hiring and costs," Agrawal said in the memo.

Agarwal also noted that starting this week, Twitter will pause most hirings and backfills will be paused. The hirings would take place only for business critical roles as determined by staff members in partnership with their HRBPs. He also said that Twitter is reviewing all extended offers to determine criticality and those that should be pulled back. He further added that Twitter needs to pull back on non-labor costs to become efficient.



In a shocking move, Agarwal had fired Twitter's general manager of consumer product Kayvon Beykpour and general manager of revenue Bruce Falck. Beykpour in a tweet informed his followers that Agrawal asked him to leave since the CEO wanted to take the team in a different direction.

Falck, who was associated with Twitter for five years, also announced his departure on Twitter. He said, "I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I've been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years. Building and running these businesses is a team sport.