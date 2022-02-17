Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is going on weeks-long parental leave

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal will be taking some time off from work and the reason behind it is his newborn child. Twitter on Wednesday confirmed that Agrawal is planning to take a few weeks of paternity leave for the birth of his second child. Agrawal had announced taking time off at a meeting last week. As per a Washington Post report, Agrawal will take less than the 20 weeks of paternity leave that the company offers.

"At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person. It's a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customizable for that reason," Laura Yagerman, head of corporate communications at Twitter, said in a statement emailed to The Verge. She also added that Agrawal would be connected to the top officials of the company during his leave.

The Washington Post has not mentioned the interim CEO who would take care of the company in his absence. India-born Parag Agrawal was appointed as the Twitter CEO in November when Jack Dorsey, the founder of the company, stepped down from his position. Agarwal was the chief technology officer of Twitter before he was elevated as the new CEO. He might be away from the public glare, but he has been associated with Twitter since 2011. Indians across the globe had a field day when Agarwal was appointed as the new CEO.

Twitter provides a paternity leave of up to 20 weeks for any employee that becomes a new parent of a newborn child. Previously, Twitter offered 20 weeks' paid maternity leave to mothers only, whereas fathers could take up to 10 weeks off.

Agarwal is not the only CEO of a big tech company to take paternity leave. Previously, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, took two months of paternity leave when his daughters were born in 2015 and 2017. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took 16 weeks of paternity leave in 2017 when his daughter was born. "..dads, let me be your air cover. I took my full 16 weeks and I'm still ambitious and care about my career. Talk to your bosses and tell them I sent you," Ohanion had told New York Times about his paternity leave.