Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal says he is worried about the future of company, not losing his job

Billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly planning to replace the current Twitter CEO as soon as he takes over. But, Parag Agrawal doesn't seem to worry about his job. He is more worried about the future of the company.

A Twitter user recently posted, "I feel for the current CEO of Twitter (@paraga) - he had all these plans and now lives with the same uncertainty of his whole team." Responding to the tweet, Agrawal said he doesn't care about his job but worries about the company's future.

"Thank you but don't feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it," Agrawal replied.

Previously, responding to another user about him being fired, Agrawal highlighted, "Nope! we're still here." Probably, he even thinks Musk can fire several employees including him.

Latest Reuters report suggests that Musk has already lined up a new CEO for Twitter who will replace Agrawal once the $44 billion sale deal is completed later this year. Agrawal was appointed as Twitter CEO in November 2021 after Jack Dorsey resigned last year.

As per past reports, Musk will need to pay $43 million if he fires Agrawal within 12 months of a change in control at Twitter.

Last month, the billionaire told Twitter's chairman Bret Taylor that he does not have confidence in the company's management, hinting at restructuring the management once he officially takes charge.

Additionally, Musk plans to fire Twitter's legal head Vijaya Gadde, a report from The New York Post suggested. Reports reveal that if removed from the position, Gadde is said to get a severance package worth $12.5 million, including Twitter shares.

Gadde currently makes around $17 million a year and is said to be one of the highly paid executives at the company.

