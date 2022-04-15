Twitter CEO tells employees the board is still evaluating Elon Musk's $43 billion dollar offer

After refusing to join the Twitter board, Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy 100 percent of Twitter for $43 billion. However, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal does not seem too keen to take up Musk's offer. He reportedly told his employees on Thursday that Twitter is still reviewing Musk's offer to take over the social media company and take it private. Musk's regulatory filing with SEC in the US revealed that he was keen to take over Twitter and has offered to pay $54.20 per share in cash.

According to The Verge, Agrawal conducted a 25-minute long Question and Answer session with his employees on Thursday. Sources present in the meeting told the publication upon request of anonymity that the employees raised several questions about the future of Twitter, if Musk takes over. Agrawal did not divulge what the board is up to. He said that the company is still evaluating Musk's offer and it is a rigorous process to figure out what was in the best interest of the shareholders. "The board would follow a "rigorous process" and make a decision "in the best interest of our shareholders," he said.

One of the employees present during the Q and A session asked Agrawal about the future layoffs if Musk takes over the company. He stated that "wouldn't be dictated by individual performance ratings." Agrawal refused to comment on the employee stock options if Twitter was taken private, citing that it is too soon to speculate anything about that.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment, I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk had said in the SEC filings.

In an interview during the TED 2022 conference in Vancouver, Musk said that he does not want to make money by taking over Twitter.

"This is not a way to sort of make money. My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important. "So the future of civilization, but you don't care about economics at all," he said.