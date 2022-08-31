Twitter Circle inspired by Instagram Close Friends starts rolling out: How to use

Twitter is rolling out a new Circle feature inspired by Instagram's Close Friends. It lets users create an intimate group of people who can view their personal tweets and posts. Of course, the option needs to be selected before publishing the tweet. Twitter says users can add up to 150 people to their Circle, and currently, they can build only one of them. Users can add anyone to the Twitter Circle, including celebs. The feature is available to all, and users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app.

Jay Sullivan, General Manager of Consumer and Revenue Product at Twitter, shared the development in a series of tweets. He explains, "Twitter Circle is a new feature that lets you Tweet to a smaller group. So you can share your thoughts about culture, sports, music, work — or personal updates — with a smaller list of people that you select, and not the whole world".

Users will see a green badge that indicates they have been added to the particular Circle.

To create a Twitter Circle, head to the tweet compose box. If you're using the web client, there's an 'everyone' drop-down option on the top left. After selecting the option, you'll see a Twitter Circle option with an Edit button. Select that button to add or remove people.

Similarly, on the iOS or Android Twitter app, select the compose tweet option. At the top left, there's a 'public' option. Select that and click on Twitter Circle. Users will need to follow the same process with the edit button.

Users can always choose the audience they want to tweet to. To publish tweets the regular way, choose 'everyone' in the composer. As expected, people in a particular Twitter Circle can't use the retweet icon to further share the post on their profile. A Twitter Circle member can still download, capture or re-share images or screenshots of your Twitter Circle content.