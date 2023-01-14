Twitter co-founder leaves Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover, joins rival Mastodon

One of Twitter's co-founders, Biz Stone, is not happy with the social media website. He said that he has been toying with the idea of moving to Mastodon ever since Elon Musk took over the company. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in March 2006. However, Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk in a $44 billion deal. Stone said in an interview that he is not happy with the platform as much as he was enjoying it previously.

"I don't know if I'm doing something wrong or what, but my Twitter experience isn't as great. I don't know if it's the people that I follow aren't tweeting anymore or what's happening," Stone told Bloomberg. Stone also stated that he has been tinkering with Mastodon, a Twitter rival. He had been critical of Musk's ways in the past and openly criticised one of his tweets titled "Twitter Files".

"He's not a serious person. He does things for sport that have serious consequences for real people," Stone had said about Musk in one of his tweets.Another Twitter co-founder Ev Williams has also moved to Mastodon."I love the idea of an open and distributed — yet connected — network," Williams told Bloomberg. He also added, saying that innovation in social media is suffering because "the major platforms have had too strong of a network effect for new ideas to get to critical mass.Now we are at a unique point in time when people are actively looking for alternatives, which is exciting," he added.

Mastodon saw a spike in users after Musk took over Twitter. The platform went from 300,000 users to 2.5 million users between October and November last year. "Mastodon has recently exploded in popularity, jumping from approx. 300K monthly active users to 2.5M between the months of October and November, with more and more journalists, political figures, writers, actors and organizations moving over," the company co-founders said in a blog post.



On a related note, the Twitter employees are facing a hard time in office. The employees working in Singapore office were reportedly forced out of the office building because Musk had failed to pay the office rent. Top tech analyst Casey Newton has reported that the employees working at Twitter's Singapore office were forced to walk out of the building by the landlords. "I'm told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building," Newton tweeted.