Twitter could soon extend its 280-character limit, will allow users to remove themselves from a conversation

Twitter on Thursday announced a range of new features, most of which were creator-oriented. The micro-blogging platform also noted that it is focused to move beyond the 280-character limit and enable users to express themselves. "At its best, we think Twitter can be the conversation layer of the internet. We've made a ton of progress towards that plan," Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter's head of consumer product, said in a press statement.

Beykpour further noted the possibility of users going beyond 280 characters, which is the current length of a standard tweet. "We're focused on going beyond 280 characters. We want to enable everyone on Twitter to express themselves however they feel comfortable, whether through a tweet, whether using their actual voice in a live conversation or through longer forms of expression like a newsletter," Beykpour said. Twitter started out with a character limit of 140 characters.

Twitter is also planning to roll out new features for Spaces including a program that will give financial support to people hosting audio discussions and events on Spaces. "Formats like Spaces encourage people to join the conversation in an entirely new way, and we're really excited to keep iterating," Esther Crawford, Twitter's product lead for creative monetization said. Twitter could also allow users to replay Spaces audio after a live stream is over. Further, Twitter is planning to expand access to Super Follows, where users can allow followers to buy a monthly subscription to see additional paywalled content they post.

Twitter is also planning to expand its existing tipping feature in more countries where people would be allowed to pay in cryptocurrency. "Cryptocurrency, like Twitter, operates without global barriers, so we are excited to incorporate it into more of our products."

Twitter is also planning to roll out Heads Up, a new feature around safety. Like the name suggested, Heads Up aims to warn users before they join a potentially heated discussion. According to Twitter, the feature is in early testing. Further, Twitter will also allow users to remove themselves from a conversation in which they are tagged without notifying the user who tagged the person. Twitter is also adding a word filter where users will be able to block some words from the replies to their tweets.



