Twitter DMs get this much-awaited WhatsApp-like feature

Twitter has announced the much-awaited feature for users who use its direct messages. Possibly inspired by WhatsApp, the micro-blogging site now allows users to search for a chat or a conversation with keywords. Users can simply type a word that's there in the message they are searching for.

Officially announcing the feature, the microblogging site said, "We know you've been waiting for the option to search your DMs Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names".

Earlier, the DM search feature only allowed users to search for people's names or the name of the group. The latest addition makes it much easier for users to search not just contacts but also specific messages. A similar feature has already been available on Meta's instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, for many years now.

How Twitter's new feature works

For instance, if you want to find a conversation where you and your Twitter friend were talking about "biryani", you can simply type the word into the search bar. Once you do that, all chats where you are talking about "biryani" will be filtered and shown on your mobile/PC screen.

To recall, the microblogging site announced the DM search feature for Android in May last year. Back then, the company said that the content search feature would launch that year, but it missed the deadline. Well, better late than never. The much-awaited feature is finally here.

Originally, when the DM search feature was launched, it was available only for iOS users for the first two years. The feature was then rolled out to Android users last year. The new content search Twitter feature is available for both Android and iOS users. To use it, users should update the mobile or desktop version first from their respective app stores.