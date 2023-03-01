Twitter down after Elon Musk fired 200 employees

Twitter is down once again. This is nothing new as the platform faced outage multiple times in the last few months. Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently said that he, along with his team, is currently working to fix all issues at Twitter, but it doesn't seem like that. On Wednesday, the microblogging site stopped working for users. #TwitterDown is trending on the platform.

Twitter currently is not showing the feed, which Musk said the team is working to improve and make it even more relevant for users. Outage tracking website DownDetector also shows hundreds of complaints.

The platform suffers the same issue on both the mobile app and the desktop version. Twitter currently is not showing tweets from friends or contacts, but we could post a tweet. There was no delay in posting tweets and it went smoothly. So, it is safe to assume that there's some issue with the feed.

The homepage currently displays "Welcome to Twitter. This is the best place to see what's happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now" message. Same message is seen on both desktop as well as mobile app.

Developing story