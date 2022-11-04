Twitter down for some users as Elon Musk prepares for mass layoffs

A lot is happening at Twitter headquarters. As Elon Musk prepares to fire nearly 50 per cent staff later today, Twitter has stopped working for some users. The mobile app works perfectly fine for users, but not the Twitter web platform. The Twitter website is down for some of us at India Today Tech as well. For some people, the website shows – "Something went wrong, but don't fret — let's give it another shot." It has been nearly an hour since the Twitter website is down for users.

developing story