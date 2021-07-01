Twitter down for some users on web, some features inaccessible

Several users reported issues with accessing the Twitter website on Thursday morning. While the app worked just fine, users faced issues while accessing the website. Twitter has acknowledged the issue and is currently fixing it.

The users reported that everytime when they tried to access the Twitter website, they were greeted with "Something went wrong" messages on the screen.

Twitter posted from its official account, "Profiles' Tweets may not be loading for some of you on the web and we're currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!."

The Downdetector report shows that 80 percent users reported issues with the website especially during 8 am, while 16 percent Android app users could not load the app and 8 percent iOS users reported issues with the app

(This is a developing story)