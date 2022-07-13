Twitter drags Elon Musk to court, legal experts believe Twitter has upper hand in this battle

It's the clash of the Titans. The world should brace itself for Twitter Inc., VS Elon R Musk.

Twitter has sued the world's richest man for backing out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.

Twitter sues Elon Musk

In its petition, Twitter has asked a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

Twitter claims that the market fell after the merger agreement was signed. Value of Musk's stake in Tesla declined by more than $100 billion from its November 2021 peak.

In a scathing attack on Musk, Twitter said "Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law - is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away."

The petition comes after Elon Musk announced that he was terminating the deal with Twitter as the platform had violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platform.

However, in its petition, Twitter blamed Musk for backing out of the deal.

Twitter claims that contrary to what Musk has portrayed, he was well aware when he signed the merger agreement that spam accounted for some portion of Twitter's mDAU, and well aware of Twitter's qualified disclosures.

In fact, spam was one of the main reasons Musk cited, publicly and privately, for wanting to buy the company.

He said, she said: The blame game begins

On April 9, 2022, the day Musk said he wanted to buy Twitter rather than join its board, he texted Taylor that "purging fake users" from the platform had to be done in the context of a private company because he believed it would "make the numbers look terrible."

At a public event on April 14, Musk said eliminating spam bots would be a "top priority" for him in running Twitter.

Like every business deal, this one too boils down to maths. Twitter says the reason why Musk has backed out of the deal is because after the merger agreement was signed, the market fell.

The value of Musk's stake in Tesla, the anchor of his personal wealth, has declined by more than $100 billion from its November 2021 peak.

Twitter has also accused Musk of 'secretly' accumulating shares in the company between January and March without properly disclosing his substantial purchases to regulators, and said he "instead kept amassing Twitter stock with the market none the wiser."

Shares of the social media platform closed at $34.06 on Tuesday, up 4.3 per cent, but sharply below the levels above $50 where it traded when the deal was accepted by Twitter's board in late April. The stock added another 1 per cent after the bell.

While it looked like it would be smooth sailing in the beginning after Musk's offer, things went south when the topic of spam or false accounts was breached.

Twitter believes that Musk's action of accusing Twitter of "lax" methodologies for calculating spam or false accounts from the outset proved harmful for the platform.

Twitter says Musk knew his actions risked harm to Twitter and its stockholders and they wreaked havoc on the trading price of Twitter's stock.

Musk has been levelling serious charges against Twitter - both publicly and through lawyer letters, that Twitter had misled its investors and customers.

Twitter claims that despite what Musk has portrayed, he exhibited little interest in understanding Twitter's process for estimating spam accounts that went into the company's disclosures. He, in fact, in a June 30 conversation with Segal, acknowledged he had not read the detailed summary of Twitter's sampling process provided back in May.

Twitter went on to say in the petition that Segal had offered to spend time with Musk and review the detailed summary of Twitter's sampling process as the Twitter team had done with Musk's advisors. That meeting never occurred, despite multiple attempts by Twitter.

While Twitter has blamed Musk, Musk maintains that the deal is off because of the lack of information about spam accounts and inaccurate representations that he said amounted to a "material adverse event."

Twitter has, however, accepted that it did not share more information with Musk regarding spam accounts because it feared he would build a competing platform after abandoning the acquisition.

Twitter called the reasons cited by Musk a "pretext" that lacked merit and said his decision to walk away had more to do with a decline in the stock market, particularly for tech stocks.

Musk, on the other hand, said executive departures amounted to a failure to conduct business on the ordinary course - although Twitter said it removed that language from the merger contract during negotiations.

Musk, however, has been making public statements disparaging Twitter. On July 11, Musk posted Tweets implying that his data requests were never intended to make progress toward consummating the merger, but rather were part of a plan to force litigation in which Twitter's information would be publicly disclosed.

This lawsuit has got the ball rolling for one of the biggest legal showdowns in Wall Street history, involving one of the business world's most colorful entrepreneurs and social media giant Twitter.

Legal experts are favouring Twitter at the moment. Given the information that is available publicly, it seems like Twitter is set to win this bout.

