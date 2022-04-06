Twitter edit button is finally coming, testing to begin soon

Twitter has confirmed that it has been working on an edit button, a feature that users have been requesting for a long time to fix not just typos but also the wrong context in their tweets. Currently, users resort to deleting tweets with errors and retype them with corrections, but an edit button would do away with the hassle. But, at the same time, Twitter is concerned that the edit button could be misused to "alter the record of the public conversation."

The announcement comes nearly a day after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently acquired a 9.2 per cent stake passively in Twitter, ran a poll asking his followers if they wanted an edit button. Famous for shitposting, Musk's poll was apparently taken casually by his followers, but when Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal chimed in, users were convinced that there are chances an edit button is on its way.

The idea behind an edit button for tweets is that you will be able to fix typos and other errors in a tweet without having to delete and retype it. Twitter said it is planning to begin testing the edit button feature for Twitter Blue subscribers — who pay to use exclusive features on the microblogging platform — in "the coming months." Twitter Comms also posted a GIF showing what the edit button would look like, but keep in mind that it will undergo testing before it is available to everyone.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter's VP of consumer product, explained that while an edit button has been "the most requested Twitter feature for many years," it could be "misused to alter the record of the public conversation" without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited. "Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work," said Sullivan in one of his tweets.

Twitter's decision to begin testing the edit button is a shift from the company's previous stance when Jack Dorsey was leading it. The former CEO of Twitter was reluctant to add such a feature as he believed that an edit button could change the meaning of a tweet after it went viral. In fact, in 2020, Dorsey said that Twitter would "probably never" introduce an edit button. But Twitter's current CEO Parag Agrawal seems to have a different take on the edit button. Twitter recently joked about working on an edit button on April Fools' Day, but apparently, it was not a joke.

The push for an edit button could be a part of the changes that Musk wishes to bring to Twitter. Musk not only bought stakes in Twitter, but he has also joined Twitter's board — a position that enables him to bring significant changes to the microblogging platform. Musk has been critical of Twitter for a long time. He lambasted Twitter for not adhering to the fundamentals of free speech while being embroiled in multiple controversies himself. Twitter's Agrawal said Musk "would bring great value to our Board" as he is "both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter..."