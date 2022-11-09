Twitter employee was reportedly fired while he was trying to help coworkers who faced layoffs

A Twitter employee has alleged that he was fired days after the micro-blogging company was acquired by Elon Musk. He has alleged that he was asked to leave because he created a tool to help the staff to save crucial documents in case of mass layoffs.

Emmanuel Cornet, who worked as an engineer at Twitter, complained to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday, alleging that he shared the tool on an internal Twitter messaging channel yet he was fired. He claimed that he was fired on November 1, a few days before Musk officially parted ways with close to 7500 employees across the globe in bid to cut costs.

Cornet stated in the complaint that he created a Google Chrome extension to help staff members to download emails from their Twitter accounts when there were rumors of mass layoffs at Twitter. As per him, the day he created the extension and shared the link to it on an internal Twitter messaging channel, he was asked to leave. Later that day, Twitter removed the link from the group, as revealed in the complaint.

Twitter sent an unsigned email to employees two days before they were officially laid off. Although the move was being orchestrated by Musk, there was no mention of him in the entire letter. Twitter has laid off close to 50 per cent of its work force.

In the email, Twitter told its employees that the move to fire people is being taken to place Twitter on a healthy path. "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce," the unsigned email says, as per The Verge. "We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward."






