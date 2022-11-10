Twitter employee who slept on office floor has become a key figure in Elon Musk’s new team 

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover was bad news for most of its employees. In what is perceived as the most brutal layoffs the tech industry has witnessed in recent times, Musk parted ways with 7500 employees after taking over. During the process, he also formed a small team of his own which included some existing members as well as some of Musk's trusted colleagues from his other companies. Meanwhile, one of the Twitter employees, whose picture went viral on social media for sleeping on the office floor, has survived the layoffs.

Esther Crawford, who works as the director of Product management at Twitter, grabbed the limelight on social media after a picture of her sleeping on the office floor went viral. While many users emphasized with her working tirelessly, many had criticised her for setting a wrong precedent. Now it has been reported that Crawford's job is safe at Twitter, as per Business Insider. She was not amongst the 7500 employees who were laid off unceremoniously. Crawford has been working as the Director of Product Management at Twitter for over two years now. There is no mention of any job change or role change on her Linkedin profile.

Crawford who got a mixed reaction on Twitter for sleeping on the floor, reacted on Twitter saying, "We are #OneTeam and we use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWork to show it, which is why I retweeted with #SleepWhereYouWork -- a cheeky nod to fellow Tweeps. We've been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going & I'm so proud of our strength & resilience.

She further added, "I love my family and I'm grateful they understand that there are times where I need to go into overdrive to grind and push in order to deliver. Building new things at Twitter's scale is very hard to do. I'm lucky to be doing this work alongside some of the best people in tech."

Crawford, in fact, announced Twitter's new official label on the micro-blogging site. She praised Twitter's team for doing "legendary".

Musk is known for making his employees work a lot. He himself admitted that he works 120 hours a week and manages more than five companies including Twitter.



